Monday, Jan. 13th, 2:30 A.M.
Good morning!
Scattered light showers are passing through the region this morning. The lowest elevations are still several degrees above freezing, so the mix of rain and snow is just leaving roadways wet. However, at elevations of 500 – 1,000+ feet, that mix of rain and snow is transitioning to light snow showers. Heading into sunrise, there should be light snow accumulations around some of our local hills (not everywhere though). According to the National Weather Service, more significant accumulations are occurring in the northern Oregon Coast Range + the Willapa Hills. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until midday for the hills of the Greater Portland & Vancouver Metro Area, highlighting the possibility of some slick roads.
Later on this morning, a wave of moisture will push in from the southwest. Temperatures are expected to rise a tad, but this moisture could lead to light snow accumulations Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially for elevations above 500 feet. Showers will turn isolated during the day Tuesday, with the likelihood of some sunshine emerging. It will remain pretty chilly though, with the lowest elevations only topping out in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday night into Wednesday will be another cold night, albeit mostly dry. Most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington will fall below freezing. Expect near freezing temps down to the valley floor heading through the day Wednesday. This could set the stage for more wintry weather as a system moves in from the Pacific. A big question mark though is where that system will track. A landfall over Oregon could mean more significant snowfall totals in the Willamette Valley and nearby locations. If it tracks farther north into Washington, we might not see much around the Portland/Vancouver metro area.
We’ll continue to focus on the next 48 hours, and iron out the details on Wed/Thurs in the next day.
Have a great Monday!