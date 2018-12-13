Thursday, Dec. 13th, 4:30 PM
Today was a spectacular mid-December day! Temperatures soared into the mid 50s, a good 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We’ll remain partly cloudy tonight with cooler temps, but above freezing.
Friday we start dry, but sometime between 10am and Noon rain arrives. A gusty southerly wind arrives by midday as well. The rain sure won’t be heavy tomorrow; in fact it’ll come and go all afternoon and evening. But there could be wind gusts 30-40 mph midday and early afternoon. That’s not a windstorm, but enough to drop a few branches on powerlines; expect some power outages the 2nd part of the day.
Saturday is the dry/nice day this weekend; Sunday will be drippy and gray.
Next week features more mild and occasionally wet weather. There’s no sign of a real stormy weather pattern OR lowland ice/snow/cold through the end of next week.