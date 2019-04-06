Sunday, April 7th, 4:15 P.M.
It’s been a real soaker across all of our viewing area the past 24 hours, even into Eastern Oregon. An “atmospheric river” of subtropical moisture is aimed at the central part of the state through tonight. One more wave of rain rolls inland this evening and early tonight. Then tomorrow it’s back to showers and sun mixed, a much brighter day than today. Some will see brief downpours with thunder or hail as well.
The only dry day I can find is Friday, otherwise several weather systems move through the Pacific Northwest through early NEXT week. No, you won’t be able to stain your deck in the next week.
FLOODING: Flooding in April is highly unusual in western Oregon/Washington. But rain has been heavy in the Cascades and central part of Western Oregon prompting some warnings. Plus, some reservoirs in the Cascade foothills will likely be dumping more water the next 48 hours as they are above where they should be for this time of year.
- A flood watch continues for much of western Oregon south and east of the Portland metro area. The metro area is not in the flood watch.
- 8 rivers in Oregon are under flood warnings.
- Several more rivers may rise above flood stage next 36 hours so additional flood warnings are likely.