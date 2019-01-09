Wednesday, Jan. 9, 3:30 P.M.
Lots of showers and even areas of steady rain are moving inland this afternoon so it’s going to be a wet commute (as forecast!). The chilly east wind is dying down; it’ll be replaced by a breezy south wind tonight. The result will be temps that actually warm up instead of cool down during the night. There will not be any frost in NW Oregon or SW Washington overnight.
The next 7 days feature a “split-flow” weather pattern which means systems split apart as they approach the West Coast. Most likely we’ll be dry tomorrow through the middle of next week. Gusty (and chilly) east wind returns Friday and continues through much of next week.