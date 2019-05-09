Friday, May 10, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We cooled off nicely overnight, but we’ve got another very warm afternoon ahead. Thanks to breezy offshore winds (moving from east to west), temperatures are expected to soar into the upper 80s and low 90s across the Portland metro and areas nearby. The record high for today’s date is 85 degrees, and our forecast is calling for a 90 degree high temp later today. The same winds are keeping our air very dry, which is also drying out our vegetation quickly. Due to this, the National Weather Service has posted another Red Flag Warning for the Willamette Valley that extends through this afternoon and evening. Just a quick reminder: a Red Flag Warning basically means conditions are prime for rapidly growing wildfires. Let’s all hope nothing sparks up today. We’ll likely warm back up into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, but by Saturday evening, an onshore flow from the Pacific should start a slow cooling trend across the region. Humidity will increase as we head into the back half of the weekend, and high temperatures will slowly start to dip back down. We’re going with highs in the upper 70s Sunday, mid 70s Monday, low 70s Tuesday and potentially back to the 60s on Wednesday. In addition to that, showery conditions could return by late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
Stay cool out there, and happy Friday!