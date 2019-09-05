Thursday, Sept. 5th, 2:30 P.M.
Thunderstorms are rolling through Central Oregon this afternoon bringing lightning to the area. More storms will develop this afternoon over the Cascades and in Central Oregon. We could even see a few pop up in the Willamette Valley later today.
Friday, the thunderstorm threat continues for the Cascades and the northeast part of the state. The Portland metro area will be looking at a pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.
This weekend will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 70s. A chance for showers returns Sunday through Tuesday, with Monday looking like our wettest day.