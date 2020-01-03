Saturday, January 4th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Moderate to heavy rain moved through overnight, and snow has been blanketing the Cascades. Showers are turning more scattered as a cold front advances eastward. Expect hit-or-miss showers throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Snow levels dropped below the mountain passes early this morning, and should remain that way all weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8:00 A.M. for the Cascades, but the National Weather Service may issue a new one with the anticipation of more snow tonight & Sunday. We could see an additional 4-10 inches of snow between this afternoon & Sunday around or local ski resorts. New snow totals this weekend should top out around 1-2+ feet, depending on elevation.
This upcoming week will feature more passing cold fronts, which means more showers for the lower elevations and mountain snow for the Cascades (and at times, the highest points of the Coast Range). Tuesday morning / early afternoon may feature drier conditions, but that seems to be the best window to get outside and avoid the rain.
High temps look like they’ll hold steady in the mid to upper 40s all week, keeping the lower elevations clear of wintry precipitation.
Happy Saturday!