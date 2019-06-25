Thursday, June 27th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
We saw some pretty wild weather yesterday afternoon and evening. Storms produced heavy rain, lots of lightning, pockets of hail and strong winds. We’ll likely experience showers and a few thunderstorms again today, but it shouldn’t be as active as Wednesday. Hit or miss showers are already developing this morning. Most of the showers should fall across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington between now and the mid-morning. As we head into the late morning and the afternoon, we’re expecting more widespread shower activity, with a few thunderstorms as well. We’ll have a better chance for storms during peak heating hours (mid afternoon to evening). Again, storms shouldn’t be as rambunctious today because most of the lift and energy has shifted off to the east. There will still be a lightning threat though, so stay weather aware if you’re planning to be outdoors this afternoon. We could also see a few showers on Friday, but our weather should slowly dry out as we head into the weekend. There will be additional chances for showers early next week, which should keep our temperatures at bay. Highs will range between the upper 60s and low 70s the next couple of days. We’ll warm up a bit this weekend and next week with highs ranging between the low to mid 70s.
Have a great Thursday!