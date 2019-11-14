Friday, Nov. 15th, 3:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re tracking a slow-moving cold front that’s producing moderate showers across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Persistent showers will transition into scattered showers between the mid to late morning as the system pushes east. Expect showers to taper off this afternoon with high temperatures topping out in the mid 50s.
Patchy fog and low clouds will probably be the main weather story Saturday morning, but Saturday afternoon looks pretty nice with forecast highs in the upper 50s. There’s a slight chance for showers on Sunday, but it looks like the farther south you’re located, the drier you should be.
Most of Monday looks dry as well. Showers should return by Monday evening, but will be scattered in nature throughout the day Tuesday. We’re expecting to dry out again by midweek, and it could stay that way through the end of the workweek.
The freezing level today could drop as low as 6,000 feet in elevation, which means snow will fall above mountain pass level, but could drop down to Timberline Lodge. A few inches of snow will be possible at that elevation.
Happy Friday!