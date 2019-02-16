Saturday, February 16th, 2019, 6:00 P.M.
Today was full of showers & clouds, a few sun breaks for some. We start to dry out later tonight. Temperatures overnight drop to freezing for many, icy spots will be an issue for some in the morning, especially on wet or snowy (higher elevations) surfaces.
Patchy fog for Sunday morning, otherwise tomorrow and Monday remain dry. Showers will creep back into the forecast late Tuesday evening. Daytime high temperatures stay in the mid 40s for the next several days. Snow levels stay low through the next week or so, no accumulating snow in the lowlands is expected, but a few snowflakes mixed in with some showers in the West Hills or foothills is possible.