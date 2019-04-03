Thursday, April 4th, 4:00 P.M.
In the words of Nora Hart, happy Friday Junior! Today has been fairly overcast, again. Showers have developed in downtown Portland and we will likely see scattered showers this evening before steadier rain moves in overnight tonight. We’ll see some steadier rain late tonight, and then more showers fill in by morning on your Friday. It is possible that we could see a few heftier showers develop Friday with thunder/lightning.
Showers will linger until afternoon on Friday, and then we should dry out some overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The lull in the rain is short lived, showers pick back up Saturday as early as midday. We’ll see pockets of heavier rain on Saturday afternoon and evening. Sunday looks wet the first part of the day as well.
This wet/cloudy/few sunbreaks pattern is sticking around for the long term. Rain chances are in the forecast for about the next 7 days. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 50s as well.