Thursday, April 18, 1:00 P.M.
It's a beautiful afternoon with a mix of high clouds sunshine across western Oregon. Several spots in the metro area and valley will top out around 70 degrees today.
Late tonight, showers will move back in. Most of us will deal with scattered showers for the first half of Friday, but things should start to dry out by the end of the day.
The holiday weekend is still looking good. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Have a great Thursday!