Wednesday, April 10th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
Most of us are starting off our Wednesday on a dry note, but we’re expecting that to change heading into the afternoon. Showers are likely to return sometime between the late morning and the early afternoon, setting up another 24-36 hour period of soggy weather. It doesn’t look like it’ll be a constant heavy rain, but it should be consistent enough to be a nuisance. Showers are forecast to become more scattered Thursday afternoon and evening, and Friday should be mostly dry (can’t rule out a few rogue showers though). It looks like widespread showers could return again by Saturday P.M., setting up another wet few days for the region.
Snow levels are hovering around 4,000 ft this morning, and we’re observing light snow on our Mt. Hood Ski Bowl cam. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades through Thursday afternoon. Mt. Hood and surrounding areas could pick up 5-8 inches of snow today (above 3,500-4,000 ft), with an additional 10-16 inches tonight through Thursday. Interestingly enough, snow levels could drop as low as 3,000 ft. on Sunday as cooler air pushes across the Pacific Northwest. As far as river flooding goes, The Willamette River is expected to crest today at Harrisburg, Corvallis and Albany, with minor flooding anticipated. Minor flood stage is around 30 ft., and the Willamette is expected to crest around 31.5 ft. in Corvallis.
Have a great Wednesday!