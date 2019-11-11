Monday, Nov. 11th, 3:00 P.M.
It is a gorgeous Monday afternoon across the Portland metro area. High temps have soared into the upper 60s on the Oregon Coast and in the low 60s in the valleys.
After today, the weather pattern starts to return to “normal” for this time of year. Showers return midday Tuesday, but they should wrap up in the late afternoon. Expect showers again late Thursday into Friday morning. The next soaker arrives Sunday.
Temps will stay around average the next seven days, around the mid 50s.
No snow is expected at the pass level for at least the next seven days.