Thursday, June 6th, 12:45 P.M.
Cool and showery will be the story this afternoon and evening as a system sweeps through the Northwest today. High temps will top out in the mid 60s, with increasing showers through the evening commute.
It will be even cooler on Friday, with high temps in the low 60s and showers most of the day. We could even see a valley thunderstorm pop up in the afternoon. Snow levels will drop to about 4,500 feet on Friday, bringing snow close to pass level, but not quite.
Expect it to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy for the start of the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday. Clouds will clear as we head into the afternoon with highs close to 70 degrees.
Summer temps return Sunday through mid week with highs in the 80s and 90s!