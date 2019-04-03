Thursday, April 4th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
We’re starting off with mostly cloudy skies on this Thursday with some isolated showers. Many of us will experience fairly dry conditions throughout much of the day, so high temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. It looks like our chances for showers will increase heading into the late afternoon and night. In addition, rain will pass through much of the region between the late morning hours Friday and into the afternoon. We’ll get a few more rounds of showers Saturday and Sunday. The lack of sunshine will hold high temperatures into the mid to upper 50s through the weekend. Portions of the coastal range and the Cascades could pick up a few inches of rain over the next few days, especially along southern and western facing slopes.
Our forecast models diverge a bit heading into next week. A few more showers can’t be ruled out between Monday and Tuesday, but hopefully be dry a bit around Wednesday. Highs should return to near 60 by next week.