Saturday, Dec. 7th, 4:00 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s a wet start to our Saturday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Expect a few rounds of showers today with temperatures topping out in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. The freezing level this morning is right around 5,500-6,000 feet. That freezing level will slowly rise today, which means Timberline Lodge and Meadows will probably deal with a mix of rain and snow. Ski Bowl will see mostly rain showers. Drier weather should prevail tonight heading into Sunday.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry. Due to light wind and stagnant air in the forecast, the National Weather Service has extended the Air Stagnation Advisory through midday Tuesday. Air quality is likely to diminish in the interior valleys.
Have a great Saturday!