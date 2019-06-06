Friday, June 7th, 3:30 A.M.
Good morning!
Scattered showers are drifting through the region this morning, with most of the activity occurring along and to the west of the Cascades. It also appears that snow levels have dropped slightly below 5,000 feet, which means a wintry mix could be occurring near the mountain passes. Snow levels should rise a bit today, but will likely linger between 4,500 to 5,500 feet. The Cascades are expected to pick up several inches of snow above 5,000 feet, with locally higher amounts along western-facing slopes. As for locations from the coast to the valleys, showers will be on and off throughout the day. There’s even a chance for some isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The strongest cells could produce gusty winds, downpours, small hail and lightning. Due to cloudy skies and showery conditions, temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 60s near the Portland metro. Our weather should slowly improve between tonight and Saturday morning, and our conditions during the Grand Floral Parade are expected to be pretty nice! There’s even a chance we hit the low 70s Saturday afternoon if the clouds break early enough. Then the forecast gets interesting. A ridge of high pressure will quickly amplify over the Pacific Northwest between Sunday and Wednesday, which will lead to a big warm up (and fast). Highs will return to the mid 80s by Sunday, upper 80s to low 90s Monday, and possibly the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday. Some forecast models are even hinting at valley locations nearing 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon. There will be on offshore wind component (moving from east to west), which typically brings rapid warming plus very dry air. So climbing to 100 degrees isn’t out of the question Tuesday, but multiple factors would need to come together for that to happen. Regardless, this will be our warmest stretch of weather so far this year, but cooler weather looks to return between mid to late week.
Have a great Friday!