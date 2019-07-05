Sunday, July 7th, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s another cloudy start to the day for many of our cities west of the Cascades. We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies through at least the early afternoon from the coast to the foothills of the Cascades. Patchy drizzle will be possible, but shouldn’t occur in every city. Between the mid to late afternoon, we’ll likely see some sunbreaks, and high temperatures should climb several degrees higher than Saturday. It will still be quite mild though with highs in the low to mid 70s around the Portland metro area. The system bringing us all of the clouds will shift off to the east as we kick off the workweek. As a result, we’ll see more sunshine Monday with high temps in the mid to upper 70s. Some locations in the Willamette Valley could get close to 80 degrees (probably south of Portland). Showers look like they’ll work their way back in between Tuesday afternoon and evening, and we could see some additional showers Wednesday into Thursday morning. High temps will dip back into the upper 60s and low 70s Tuesday, with slightly warmer weather Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, drier weather should prevail, and high temps are expected to rebound back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Enjoy this mild summertime weather, and have a great Sunday!