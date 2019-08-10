Sunday, August 11th, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It was a pretty wild afternoon and evening around the Portland metro area on Saturday (at least for our northern communities). Many locations experienced significant thunderstorms, while others to the south hardly saw anything. We’ll slowly dry out today, although a few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out across extreme northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. We’re expecting a partly cloudy day around the Portland metro area with high temps in the mid to upper 70s.
Overnight tonight heading into Monday morning, fog is likely to form. It may take until the late morning to clear out, but we should see a decent amount of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
The back half of the workweek looks cloudier, and it still looks like some showers are possible both Thursday & Friday. High temps will dip back into the 70s between Wed-Fri, but drier weather should allow us to warm back into the 80s by Saturday.
Have a great Sunday!