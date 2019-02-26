Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 3:00 A.M.
Snow showers picked up after sunset and continued off and on overnight. A thin layer of snow is blanketing Portland's western metro area and extends down I-5 into Salem. Some areas did get skipped, checking TripCheck.com's cameras shows clear roads in Hillsboro, but snowy roads in Beaverton.
Temperatures are brisk this morning with most areas reporting in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Light snow showers and flurries will continue through the morning. Temperatures will warm through the day into the mid 30s which will help turn the roads from icy to wet.
Mixed showers will fall Thursday and Friday. Sticking snow is possible overnight both nights, but accumulations will be minimal.