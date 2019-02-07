Saturday Feb. 9, 4:00 A.M.
I jumped out of bed this morning opened my window and...nothing. I then checked the ODOT TripCheck cameras and that's where I started to see where the snow hit. Areas east and north of Downtown Portland are waking up to snowy and icy roads. To name a few; Vancouver, Gresham, Troutdale, Oregon City and the towns within the Columbia River Gorge are all seeing anything from a thin coating of snow to a few inches. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 30s this morning.
Snow showers and mixed showers will be intermittent throughout the rest of the day, but definitely on the lighter side.
Temperatures will fall below freezing tonight, so plan for icy conditions tomorrow morning. Snow showers will pick up again tomorrow evening.