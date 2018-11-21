Thursday, Nov. 22, 6:30 PM...
Happy Thanksgiving! We have accumulating snow up at Mt. Hood Meadows this evening… and more snow for the higher elevations Friday, too. Snow levels will be right around 4,000 feet tonight, and then rise to about 4,5000 feet on Friday. Passes will be snowy for travel Friday through early Saturday morning.
Lower elevations are looking at just mainly rain showers tonight through Friday. Highs Friday stay cool, we’ll only make it into the low 50s tomorrow. Weekend looks mainly dry as of right now, with just a spotty shower possible.