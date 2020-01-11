Sunday, Jan. 12th, 4:30 A.M.
Good morning!
It’s another showery start for the lowest elevations, and a snowy one on top of the Coast Range & across the Cascades. Scattered showers will continue through the day, and lots of snow will pile up in the Cascades (above 3,000 ft.). Expect about 1-2 feet of new snow at our local ski resorts over the next 24 hours. Due to strong winds and an abundance of snow, the Northwest Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Mt. Hood Area. The Avalanche Center says, “large natural avalanches are likely.” This threat exists through at least tonight.
Meanwhile, snow levels will drop quite a bit this afternoon and tonight. By sunrise on Monday, the snow level will be between 500 - 1,000 feet, putting many of our foothill communities in the snow zone. Don’t expect steady precipitation Monday morning, but clusters of showers should produce a dusting to an inch of snow for elevations at & above 500 ft. Light to moderate precipitation moves back in Monday afternoon and night, with a snow level dropping to near sea level overnight. By Tuesday morning, there could be a trace to 2 inches of snow on the ground across parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Again, the best chance for accumulations will be at 500-1000+ ft.
Isolated showers producing rain/snow will be possible during the day Tuesday, but Tuesday into Wednesday morning looks fairly dry. The next system should arrive during the day Wednesday & will carry into Thursday. Depending on how much cold air rushes out of the Gorge and into the northern Willamette Valley, larger portions of the region could pick up 2-5 inches of snow. Areas farther south toward Albany & Salem could be a bit too warm for snow accumulations. We’ll iron out those details in the next day or two.
Keep an eye on the forecast, and have a great Sunday!