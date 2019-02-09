Sunday Feb. 10, 4:00 P.M.
Showers have arrived, and in many areas they are in the form of snow. As we head through the evening temperatures warm and the gusty south wind continues. That should limit any snow accumulation to just a dusting on the highest hills in the metro area. By 9pm or so even those areas will be too warm. So all of us see rain by midnight at the latest and we all wake up to a rainy & gray Monday morning with temperatures around 40 degrees.
The rest of Monday and Tuesday will be very wet, maybe the wettest we’ve seen so far this winter. Then off/on showers continue the rest of the week. At this point I don’t see a setup that would bring widespread snowfall to the valley floor again, but we’ll be close a couple times.
IN THE GORGE A snowstorm tonight through Tuesday mainly EAST of Bonneville Dam. Expect 10-15’’ in the next 24 hours and then more through Tuesday when it dries out a bit. It’ll be a heavy/wet snowfall too.
IN THE CASCADES Big snowstorm begins tonight and continues through at least Tuesday evening. A total of 3 feet or more is possible during this period, with 15-25” falling through tomorrow night. This will be the biggest snowstorm of the season up there.