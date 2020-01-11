Sunday, Jan. 12th, 6:00 P.M.
Scattered showers continue to move through the region through midday Monday. The airmass overhead gradually cools which means sticking snow drops into the highest parts of the metro area by sunrise Monday. Still, these are just scattered showers; we don't see any huge dumps of snow.
THIS EVENING / TONIGHT
- Showers mix with snow as temperatures drop
- ANYONE could see a dusting on the barkdust I suppose. But for most of us in the lowest elevations/cities it won’t be quite cold enough for sticking snow and/or the showers will be too light to drop the snow level much below 1,000′.
- We’re talking off/on showers tonight. I don’t think I’ve ever seen widespread snowfall in this setup.
MONDAY A.M. COMMUTE
NOTHING TO DUSTING IN THE LOWLANDS. UP TO 1″ SNOWFALL NEAR 1,000′, 2″ UP AROUND 1,500′
- Since it’s showery, many of us will wake up to nothing or just the “white on barkdust” stuff at best.
- Some school delays are likely in the highest areas (top of West Hills?, northern Clark County, Cowlitz County?). Rest of the kids can plan on normal school hours
- Some roads will be slushy or have light snow on them at/above 1,000′
- MAIN HIGHWAYS/FREEWAYS WILL BE CLEAR FOR A.M. COMMUTE
- There is a small chance a wet road freezes somewhere tonight if a local temperature drops to freezing. Keep a close eye on your car thermometer tomorrow morning!
DAYTIME & EARLY EVENING MONDAY
- Continue your normal Monday life…
- Roads/highways all clear with high temp 38-40 in afternoon, slushy snow left on roads up near/above 1,000′
- Scattered showers change to steady rain/snow mix at times, especially Portland south. But little/no sticking snow below 1,000′