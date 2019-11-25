Tuesday, Nov. 26th, 3:00 P.M.
A major storm is moving into Southern Oregon this evening, with most of the snow, rain, & high winds affecting that part of the state. In the Portland metro area we expect dry or mainly dry weather tonight and Wednesday. A gusty east wind could reach 30-40 mph in spots before 10pm, then die off later.
A flow of chilly north and east wind coming down out of Canada keeps us chilly through the Thanksgiving Weekend. The next chance for rain is Saturday evening. Some models think we'll be cold enough to get a mix of snow or freezing rain Saturday night. Others are a bit too warm. That's why you see the term "icy mix" on the seven day forecast. Luckily it's still four days out; we'll refine the forecast as we get closer.
A major snow storm is on the way for the Cascades tonight. Another 10-15" are likely by midday Wednesday. Central Oregon will be snowy tonight and Wednesday too. In fact just about anywhere east of the Cascades can expect at least SOME snow in the next 24 hours. Even the eastern end of the Columbia River Gorge (Hood River and The Dalles) could see a dusting to 1" by Thanksgiving morning.