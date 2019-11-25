Monday, Nov. 25th, 3:30 P.M.
Today has been a cool & showery day, although temperatures are running quite close to normal for the last few days of November. Showers die down tonight and temps drop into the 30s. Frost/freezing is unlikely.
We have a major storm headed into Southern Oregon tomorrow. At this point no weather forecast model brings accumulating snow into the metro area with this system.
The result: Very little interesting weather the next two days in the metro area. We'll see chilly showers tomorrow, then most likely we dry out tomorrow evening with a breezy east wind. Partly cloudy Wednesday. Sticking snow probably near/above 1,500’ with just some flakes mixed in during the day on the highest hills.
It WILL be a big snow storm moves across Southern, then Central & Eastern Oregon tomorrow afternoon through Wednesday.
Winter storm watches and warnings are up for much of southern and parts of eastern Oregon as a strong storm moves through that area. Lots of travel issues down I-5 and along I-84 east of Pendleton. Central Oregon too.
Thanksgiving through this weekend will be dry and cool. Although not as cool as we were thinking 24 hours ago. Lots of sunshine ahead!