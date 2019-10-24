Thursday, Oct. 24th, 4:30 P.M.
After a stunning afternoon, we will see a few changes in the forecast tomorrow. Today ended up just as forecast – most of us began with clear skies and highs topped out in the upper 60s this afternoon – above average and warmer than yesterday! Tonight skies will remain mainly clear, but clouds will increase closer toward daybreak tomorrow. A very weak front is still going to drop down from the North and will send clouds and a chance for a few light showers for us toward midday and into the early afternoon. Most moisture will be out of the metro area by Friday evening, but we could see a lingering shower in the central valley.
Saturday will begin with clouds, and then we’ll see plenty of afternoon sun. Sunday and beyond still looks dry and sunny. Cooler temperatures stick around next week and we’ll keep the east wind for Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels continue to stay above 10,000 feet. Halloween is looking dry and cool as of right now! It looks like we will end October and begin November with dry conditions.