4 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 12...
Thunderstorms and downpours have popped up all across the metro area this afternoon. Expect more downpours and spots of hail until around 7pm. Then they die down for the night.
The next 3 days will feature a mix of clouds and sun, but not much rain. I expect just a few light showers, mainly over the Coast and Coast Range tomorrow, then a mainly dry Friday.
A significant change to Saturday’s forecast is good news if you have an outdoor event. Most models are holding a weak weather system offshore until Saturday evening, then swinging it inland Saturday night and Sunday. So as of now Saturday appears to be the drier day this weekend.
Next work week should be dry and warmer.