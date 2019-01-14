Monday, Jan. 14, 3:40 P.M.
It has been a very gusty day on the east side of the Portland metro area. Wind gusts in Troutdale topped out over 50 mph this afternoon. Meanwhile, the west side has stayed much more calm.
Expect Tuesday to bring more of the same. High clouds will enter the picture the second half of the day, with highs in the upper 40s. Expect a few showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with more consistent showers in store for Friday.
The weekend will bring mild temps and showers, with highs close to 50. So far, MLK Day looks dry.
There are no major storms, ice, or snow events in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.