Tuesday, Jan. 15 4:30 P.M.
Today was rather cloudy and cool with highs this afternoon. The East wind will continue tonight and expect it to be very windy tomorrow afternoon east side of the metro and out in the west end of the gorge.
East winds should finally back off by Thursday. A wet pattern will set up starting tomorrow and we’ll have rain chances through the next several days. Wednesday should feature light showers by early afternoon, and then rain chances will ramp up. Expect evening widespread rain.
Snow chances in east and central portions of the Gorge look likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snow accumulation will likely be 2-5 inches by Thursday morning.