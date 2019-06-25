Wednesday, June 26, 5:00 P.M.
Showers and thunderstorms have popped up pretty much everywhere as expected and we’re getting a decent amount of action west of the Cascades. Anyone could see a storm this evening. We’ve had a few severe thunderstorms along and east of the Cascades. So far nothing severe in the Willamette Valley. With the increase in sun this morning, temperatures ended up in the low 70s & also helpful for the development for thunderstorms this afternoon.
Tomorrow should be cloudier and daytime highs in the upper 60s. Showers and possible storms are back in the forecast tomorrow. Friday should be fairly gloomy and showers continue through the end of the work week. Chance for showers are back in the forecast for early next week and temperatures stay right near normal.