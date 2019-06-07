Saturday, June 8th, 6:00 P.M.
The clouds from this morning hung on for quite some time today, but then they broke up and we’ve seen a lovely amount of sunshine since then. After a cool start, highs today will end up right around 70 degrees for most neighborhoods. We’re in for a very sunny & warm extended forecast. Highs on Sunday will end up in the mid 80s. And each day after that we get increasingly warmer. Tuesday and Wednesday still look to be the hottest days next week with highs ending up in the mid-90s with complete sunshine.
We picked up just over a tenth of an inch of rain in PDX yesterday, but there are no big rain chances coming our way anytime soon. We lose the onshore flow late next week, and temperatures will cool down just a bit, into the upper 70s.