Saturday, May 25th, 6:00 P.M.
Today was extremely rainy, dreary, and gloomy. We’ve picked up about a third of an inch of rain so far today in Portland. Showers will be around the area for the next several hours. Good news, tomorrow should be much better! Models are indicating that we see some clearing, so we’ll call it partly cloudy west of the Cascades tomorrow. Temperatures should be warmer as well, highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances are slim tomorrow, and they’re mainly out in the Cascades. I think Monday warrants a better shot a shower or t-storm popping up in the mountains.
Tuesday will be dry, with highs in the low 70s. The forecast for next week is quiet; temperatures stay near average and there aren’t any big rain chances either. Have a fantastic long weekend!