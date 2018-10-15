Monday, Oct. 15, 4:30 PM...
Our forecast high was perfect today with most of the metro area in the mid 70s. East wind backed off in most of the metro area but was stronger eastside. Troutdale gusted over 40 mph around midday.
Expect another 6-7 days of bright sunshine, which includes another cloudless weekend. Just beyond that time (next Tuesday & beyond) we see a rainy period.
Highs today approached 80 degrees at some spots on the coastline and tomorrow remains warm out there. Here in the metro area we’ll warm another couple degrees tomorrow but stay just below our record high of 80.