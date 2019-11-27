Wednesday, Nov. 27th, 4:00 P.M.
Today turned out to be a typical late November day; temperatures in the mid-upper 40s and partly cloudy skies. The last of the snow showers are over the Cascades and Central Oregon this evening. They end by tomorrow morning. All mountain pass highways are back open this evening, including I-5 to California.
With a little clearing we should see most of the region drop down to or below freezing tonight. Roads are all dry, so everyone should be in good shape traveling west of the Cascades Thanksgiving Day.
Bright sunshine will be the rule tomorrow through Saturday. Expect cooler days and cold nights. A weak weather system passes through the Pacific Northwest Saturday night and Sunday morning. IF we are below freezing we could get brief snow or freezing rain. Or we may stay above freezing west of the Cascades and we just see light showers. Milder weather returns early next week, but still no sign of a typical cold season wet weather pattern.