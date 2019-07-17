Thursday, July 18th, 5:00 P.M.
The showers are done and now it's on to the sunshine! Expect mostly sunny skies the rest of the day across the Portland metro area. High temps will return to the mid 70s. Tonight, we will finally get some relief from the heat as overnight lows drop into the 50s.
A warming trend begins Friday, with plenty of sunshine. Expect afternoon temps to rise back into the 80s by Saturday. Monday looks like it will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll start to trend back downhill Tuesday and Wednesday with highs dipping back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
It still looks like we’ll be avoiding major heat waves over the next 7-10 days.