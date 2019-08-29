Thursday, August 29th, 4:45 P.M.
After an eventful overnight, we’ve seen a calmer afternoon for most. Clouds have lingered in the city this afternoon, and we can’t rule out a passing shower, although most activity is staying to our north and out into the Coast Range. Scattered storms are possible this evening but just out east of the Cascades.
So, for tomorrow, I think it’s much brighter by afternoon, we will start off the day with morning clouds, those break up by afternoon. Heading into the weekend… looks like it may very well be fairly cloudy. Saturday should begin with some sun, but increasing clouds by afternoon and a chance for a shower late in the day. Sunday looks fairly gray, and we could see a few sprinkles Sunday, too. Monday still looks dry, with morning clouds and afternoon sun. More sunshine and a slight warm up come late in the week next week. Temperatures stay consistent through the next week.