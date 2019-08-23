Saturday, August 24th, 4:00 P.M.
It was a beautiful day today with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Highs today ended up again in the low 80s for most. We’ll be dry and cool yet again tonight. The sunshine returns on Sunday with just a few morning clouds tomorrow. Then the warm-up begins.
High pressure settles in and we’ll see off shore flow for much of next week. The first four days of next week will be some of the warmest. Highs at their hottest on both Tuesday & Wednesday here in the metro area where we’ll climb in the mid 90s. It’ll be warmest at the coast on Monday and Tuesday likely. The warm-up will be short lived, we fall back into the 80s on Friday and Saturday of next week.
Rain chances look slim through the next 7 days at this point.