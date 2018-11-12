Monday, Nov. 12, 4:00 PM...
It’s been a beautiful & sunny Monday, but tempered quite a bit by a cold east wind blowing out of the Gorge and across most of the metro area. We just barely hit 50 in Portland and eastern metro areas stayed in the 40s. Combining that with the wind means it felt like it was only in the 30s in the east metro area. This is a seasonal wind and frequent visitor to our area November through February.
Strong wind continues in the Gorge and east metro tonight but dies down elsewhere. Skies remain clear.
Tuesday we stay mostly sunny, then a weak weather system brings rain late in the evening through Wednesday. Smoke models show a portion of the California fire smoke will move overhead tomorrow so we will likely see hazy skies.
High pressure builds again this weekend and early Thanksgiving Week, prolonging our mainly dry weather spell. There is no sign of stormy weather, heavy rain, or mountain snow for at least the next week.