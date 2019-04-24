Wednesday, April 24, 4:15 P.M.
Temperatures tomorrow should end up a little bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. It has been breezy today out along the coastline today with a northerly wind, but nothing out of the ordinary. So for Thursday, we’ll start off with clear skies and off shore flow, but by late Friday we’ll return to more of a on-shore flow and temperatures will be cooler for both Friday and Saturday.
The weekend looks mainly dry, there is a chance we could see a quick shower Saturday, but I think we will stay mainly cloudy for Saturday morning, with some sunbreaks by afternoon. The clouds do not last long, because Sunday we return to lots of sunshine. Off shore flow is back for next week, and daytime highs will be right around 70.