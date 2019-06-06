Friday, June 7th, 1:00 P.M.
It is a cool and showery Friday. A few thunderstorms are rolling through the metro area and valley this afternoon as well. High temps will only top out in the low 60s today with showers continuing through dinner time. Snow levels have also dropped today in the mountains. Timberline is seeing several inches of snow today.
Expect it to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy for the start of the Grand Floral Parade on Saturday. Clouds will clear as we head into the afternoon with highs close to 70 degrees.
Summer temps return Sunday through mid week with highs in the 80s and 90s.