Saturday, August 10th, 4:30 P.M.
Thunderstorms have developed over parts of the metro area this afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but plenty of you will see downpours with these storms. So yes, it's possible your Saturday evening BBQ could get a soaking. Showers gradually end after sunset.
Sunday we go from morning clouds to increasing afternoon sunshine, then that typical late summer weather continues Monday through Wednesday. A weather system may pass directly overhead Thursday/Friday for more of a September feel along with a few showers.
Big Picture: No heatwaves in sight, but no long spell of cool/showery weather either as we head into the 2nd half of August. This is a pattern we’ve seen playing out since mid-June.