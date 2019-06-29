Sunday, June 30th, 5:05 P.M.
I hope you’re enjoying this beautiful day in Portland. Highs will be in the 80s for most of us today!
Monday brings a mostly sunny start to the day, but the afternoon could be active. Thunderstorms will work their way into the picture tomorrow afternoon, especially in the Cascades and on the east side of the state. A few isolated thunderstorms could make their way into the Willamette Valley tomorrow afternoon as well. Remember, those can produce heavy rain, hail, a strong gusty winds.
After mainly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers on Tuesday, we are drying out again. Highs will be back into the 80s starting on the 4th of July with a few morning clouds and lots of afternoon sunshine!