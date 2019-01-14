Wednesday, Jan. 16 4:00 A.M.
It's windy for the usual spots in the Portland Metro area this morning. This will continue through today and shift tomorrow. Temperatures are quite crisp with many areas waking up in the 30s. Weather will go from dry to wet today, ending with a round of showers. Highs will be in the mid 40s.
Rainy weather continue through Monday.
GORGE SNOW
Cascade Locks and east will see snow tonight. Accumulations at river level will be minimal, but it doesn't take much to make a mess of I-84. As usual, icing will also be an issue. Most of the snowfall will be in Hood River and surrounding areas higher in elevation.