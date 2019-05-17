Saturday, May 18th, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
Isolated showers are moving up the coast and into parts of the Willamette Valley this morning, but for the most part, it’s a fairly dry start to our Saturday. It looks like our weather will stay mostly dry through about midday before changes occur. A large cluster of showers will move in from the southwest early this afternoon. The coast will see the rain first, followed by the Coast Range and then the valleys. If you have outdoor plans today, be prepared for it to turn quite soggy this afternoon and evening. There might even be enough warm air to fuel a few thunderstorms. If any storms get going, they could produce locally heavy rain, isolated lightning strikes and gusty winds. Conditions will slowly dry out by Sunday morning, but a few light showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day. High temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s today, followed by the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Scattered showers will also be possible Monday and Tuesday, but drier and warmer weather could settle in by mid to late week.
Have a great Saturday!