Friday, Sept. 6th, 3:10 A.M.
Good morning!
An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of the activity is shifting focus to eastern Oregon. We’ll continue to dry out throughout the morning, although some low clouds will also build in. If our temperature at Portland International Airport stays above 65 degrees through sunrise, we will break a record warm overnight low for today’s date. Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day, and high temperatures will range between the low to mid 80s around the Portland metro area.
Our weather will stay fairly calm through Friday and the first half of Saturday. By Saturday afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington due to a system moving in from the Pacific. It looks like most of the storms will be confined to the Cascades and points to the east. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 70s for Portland.
Unsettled weather will continue Sunday through Tuesday (and maybe Wednesday), mostly in the form of showers. This looks like the first sign of Fall as cool, showery weather takes over for a few days. Expect drier weather by Wednesday and Thursday, with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.
Happy Friday!