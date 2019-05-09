Saturday, May 11, 4:45 A.M.
Good morning!
We’ve got another very warm day ahead of us around the Portland metro before a slow cooling trend starts occurring. We’re starting off on a chilly note with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. There should be a lot of sunshine from the Willamette Valley to the east today with most valley locations climbing into the 80s. Cities in the north Willamette Valley will likely climb into the mid to upper 80s. It’ll be a different story along the coast though as an onshore flow returns from the Pacific. That onshore flow has already brought clouds in this morning, and will hold afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. If you want to get escape the heat, head west! If you’re enjoying our mini heat wave, you’ll want to stay east of the Coast Range. All of us will start cooling off tonight as the onshore flow envelopes the region.
So how cool are we expected to get over the next few days? Highs will drop back into the upper 70s and low 80s around the Portland metro on Sunday, mid 70s Monday, and the low 70s on Tuesday. Wednesday through next weekend looks to get more damp and cloudy, with high temperatures returning to the 60s. In fact, showery weather could be with us for 3-5+ days.
Have a great Saturday!