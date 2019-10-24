Thursday, Oct. 24th, 3:00 A.M.
Happy Thursday!
Areas of fog are forming around northwest Oregon and southwest Washington this morning. We’re not expecting the low clouds and fog to stick around quite as long as Wednesday. Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and fairly warm for this time of year. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 60s around the Portland metro area.
A weak cold front will slide across the region on Friday. A few showers will be possible between the late morning and the early afternoon, but it shouldn’t amount to much. High temps will dip back into the upper 50s and low 60s Friday-Sunday. Saturday night will be the first of many nights with temperatures diving into the 30s around the northern Willamette Valley. There will likely be some outlying areas in the upper 20s around sunrise Sunday morning, Monday morning and Tuesday morning.
Besides the chance of showers tomorrow, dry weather will prevail for the next 7-10 days. Some forecast models are even hinting at mostly dry weather through about Nov. 5th.
Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon!